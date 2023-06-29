Watch Now
Charlotte County woman charged with animal abuse

Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 29, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is charged with 20 counts of animal abuse after deputies say she neglected numerous animals in her home.

According to Charlotte County court records on April 28, 2022, Nicole O'Brien who ran "All Creatures Safe Haven" in Punta Gorda, was arrested.

Investigators started searching a burn pit and found numerous possible animal bones.

Dogs were found living underneath the home, along with a pig.

The report says six dogs and two cats were taken from the property to seek medical help.

