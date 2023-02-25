Charlotte County waterway debris removal

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Debris removal in Charlotte County waterways will begin today, February 25.

The county's contractor for debris removal in waterways will be using the South Gulf Cove Park Boat Ramp at 10150 Amicola St.

The Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp at 13555 Marathon Blvd. and the Placida West Boat Ramp at 12560 Placida Road will be used for debris removal through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Boaters will experience intermittent, slow-moving boat traffic and/or temporary delays during the unloading process.

The South Gulf Cove Park ramp will be used for removal until Saturday, March 11.