Charlotte County water electric assistance

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents still living in Charlotte County can now apply for assistance in paying their electric or water bills.

The Charlotte County Human Services Department and the Florida Department of Commerce are partnering to help people who live in the area.

To apply visit www.Charlottecountyfl.gov/fastrack

Charlotte County Human Services Department says residents need to gather their documents before they start the online application and to be prepared to upload the following documents:



Proof of Charlotte County Address (driver's license, state ID, lease, vehicle registration, voter registration card)

Valid Picture ID (not expired) of all household members 18 or older

Birth Certificates of all children in the household 17 or younger

Social Security Cards of all household members or Proof of citizenship (applicant must be U.S. citizen or legal alien)

Proof of income received within the last 30 days for all household members (Paystubs, Social Security Benefits Letter, Pension, Child Support, TANF, Unemployment)

Current food stamp benefit letter (if applicable)

Most recent utility bill

If asking for rent or mortgage, there must be a documented crisis, (eviction/foreclosure notice, loss of employment, unexpected expense, etc.); applicants must provide a valid lease and W-9 or current mortgage statement

The Florida Department of Commerce says applications must include all required documents. All documents should be uploaded with your application or emailed within 10 calendar days of the application date. Applications without documents will be denied.

Include the head of the household's last name in the subject line. Please do not submit multiple applications. You may submit questions to the email address provided.

The next step is to complete the Fastrack application online (En Espanol) if you have an eviction notice, or if your water or electricity has been turned off.

Submit your application and then email IntakeServices@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and let them know that you have submitted a Fastrack application and that you have an urgent need for assistance.

The Florida Department of Commerce says to set ample time aside--completing your Fastrack application online may take up to 30 minutes.

If you run into any problems while completing the application or are unable to complete a Fastrack application online, call 941.833.6500 for assistance.

The final step is to be patient and wait to be contacted.

Once your Fastrack application is completed someone from the Human Services team will review your application and reach out to you by phone or email to complete the application and screening process.

Charlotte County Human Services Department says residents will be asked for a verbal agreement. The Human Services Department says it is your responsibility to review the forms when applying.

Forms are provided for your review:



Other forms that may be requested:



No money, cash, or checks will be requested or accepted from applicants or clients for services of any kind.