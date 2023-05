CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County wants to remind residents that dumping waste in unauthorized areas is against the law.

Charlotte County says people do it to avoid fees or the time and effort it takes for proper disposal.

Charlotte County is telling residents to use the Charlotte County Landfill or other authorized facilities.

To report any illegal dumping call 1-866-938-6722 or visit https://tinyurl.com/illegaldumpingcc.