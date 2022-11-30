Charlotte County warns of utilities payment scam

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County is warning customers about a scam circulating via text message and recorded phone calls.

Multiple customers have recently contacted the county's Utilities Department about texts and calls claiming their accounts were past due, and that services would be shut off if they didn't make a payment.

The Charlotte County Utilities director reminded residents that they do not contact customers via text or call regarding past due accounts. If your payment is past due, you will receive a notice in the mail.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office warns customers against sharing any payment information with unverified callers.

If you receive a scam call, report it to the Federal Trade Commission authorities.

If you fall victim to a scam, contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.