Charlotte County warns against illegal dumping of waste

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County is reminding residents that the dumping of waste and debris in unpermitted areas is illegal.

The county said illegal dumping usually happens when people want to avoid disposal fees or other steps in the proper disposal process.

Contractors are not allowed to dump construction and demolition debris in the right-of-way. Tree trimming/removal companies are not allowed to dump vegetative debris in the right-of-way.

Contractors and services must dispose of debris at the Charlotte County Landfill on Zemel Road or at a permitted facility.

Additionally, it is the responsibility of business owners to contact their insurance companies regarding coverage for disposal of their debris. Businesses are not permitted to place debris in the right-of-way.

To report illegal dumping, call 1-866-938-6722 or visit illegaldumpingcc.