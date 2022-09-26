CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County has scheduled a news conference to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, and Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller will be available to discuss county preparations and answer questions.

It is set for 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at the Emergency Operations Center, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.

WATCH AT 3 p.m. | Charlotte County update on Hurricane Ian