Charlotte County taking part in 'Operation Dry Water' for July 4th

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is taking part in the nationwide Operation Dry Water this Fourth of July.

The operation is in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard to bring awareness to the dangers of boating while under the influence.

The Fourth of July brings more people out to the water, which in turn leads to more accidents and fatalities. Alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities.

Leading up to the holiday, CCSO will be working to educate the public on the dangers of boating under the influence. There will also be an increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints.

CCSO said priority during this holiday weekend is to provide boaters with a safe and enjoyable experience.