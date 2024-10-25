Charlotte County student arrested for school shooting threat on TikTok

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says a middle school student has been arrested following a school shooting threat on TikTok.

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office says they was notified by FBI task force members of a potential school threat made by a child living in Charlotte County.

Investigators say the user posted a comment on another juvenile's video stating "I'm going to shoot up your school tomorrow".

Deputies say the school is not in Charlotte County.

The task force shared the user's account and comment with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The student attends a middle school in Port Charlotte.