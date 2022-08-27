Charlotte County Sheriff's Office will host dive team event to benefit at-risk youth

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a dive challenge event to raise money for local at-risk youth.

The Inaugural First Responder Dive Team Challenge will be held on September 10 at 8 a.m. at Florida Southwestern State College.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, an organization dedicated to preventing delinquency and improving the lives of at-risk children.

Ten teams of first responders from across the state will compete in four team challenges and one individual challenge. There will also be food trucks and merchandise available, and admission is free.