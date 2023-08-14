Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office mourns end of watch for K9 Copper

K9 Copper End Of Watch
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
K9 Copper End Of Watch
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 14:55:08-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One of Charlotte County's top K9 cops passed away on Sunday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says K9 Copper suffered from a gastric dilatation.

According to CCSO, his partner Cpl. Steven Sella rushed him to the vet to receive emergency surgery but died in the recovery room.

K9 Copper joined CCSO in March 2020 after being rescued from the animal welfare league.

He is credited with finding 24 missing people and reuniting them with their families.

K9 Copper won the Florida Sheriffs Association's K9 March Madness competition this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!