Charlotte County Sheriff's Office launches 'Operation Clean Slate'

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Community Policing Officers organized an operation known as 'Clean Slate' in time for the coming school year.

The Department of Corrections, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, Charlotte County Public Works, and Charlotte County Solid Waste cleaned 10 inactive homeless camps and collected 68 pieces of debris from the area near Murdoch Middle School.

This operation helped improve the area and would not have been possible without the assistance from Keep Charlotte Beautiful, Charlotte County Public Works, and Charlotte County Solid Waste.