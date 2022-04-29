Charlotte County Sheriff's Office launches 'Handle with Care' program

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A new program for community members with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Asperger's, Alzheimer's Disease, or similar disorders.

It's called the 'Handle with Care' program.

A decal will alert deputies to the possible presence of someone with a communication disability either inside a home or vehicle.

“This program, along with our hearing-impaired program, will assist deputies in providing professional service and provide prior knowledge of potential communication barriers,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Anyone interested in the free Handle with Care program can pick up a decal at one of several district offices.

Englewood District 1 Office

11051 Willmington Boulevard

Englewood, Florida 34224

District 2 Office

992 Tamiami Trail Suite A

Port Charlotte, Florida 33948

District 3 Office

3110 Loveland Blvd.

Port Charlotte, Florida 33980

District 4 Office

7474 Utilities Road

Punta Gorda, Florida 33982

(941) 639-2101 (business)