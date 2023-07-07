Charlotte County Sheriff's Office gives new bike to hit-and-run Victim

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies helped find a replacement bike for a bicyclist who had been involved in a hit-and-run.

On Sunday the bicyclist was in the bike lane when the motorist hit him and fled the scene. The victim sustained numerous injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A short while after the crash a vehicle matching the description was located.

During the investigation, CCSO discovered that the driver's license was suspended and he smelled of alcohol.

Detectives found numerous bottles of Fireball whiskey in the vehicle. Additionally, a folded dollar bill was located which contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The driver was placed under arrest.

Thanks to the generosity of our partners at Walmart, a new bike was donated and given to the victim.