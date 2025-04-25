Charlotte County sexual assault case: How did suspect fall between the cracks?

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — New information has emerged about Samuel Cobos-Carmona, the man charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Charlotte County. Court documents reveal a history of illegal entry into the United States and previous arrests.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the charges in a Facebook video Thursday, saying that Cobos-Carmona sexually battered a 13-year-old boy in a wooded area outside an apartment complex.

"Now, we are going to work very hard to make sure that this individual does not see the light of day again. And if he does, to make sure that he is permanently removed from the United States," Prummell said.

I investigated how Cobos-Carmona ended up in our community despite his immigration status and prior encounters with law enforcement.

Court documents confirm Cobos-Carmona entered the country illegally in 2021 and was deported back to Mexico. In March 2022, he was arrested in the Houston area after allegedly trying to escape police by driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

A Harris County judge granted him bond just two days after his arrest, and Cobos-Carmona disappeared.

Two years later, in July 2024, Sarasota County deputies arrested Cobos-Carmona on a fugitive warrant. Ten days after that arrest, Harris County deputies returned him to Texas.

Once again, a Harris County judge granted him bond. The Harris County documents do not mention Cobos-Carmona's immigration status or any ICE detainer.

Records indicate that after returning to Texas, Cobos-Carmona appeared in court for case hearings on five occasions between September 2024 and January 2025.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office told Fox 4 that they could not comment on Cobos-Carmona's immigration status. ICE would not confirm whether it had ever issued a detainer on him or if it worked to deport him.

