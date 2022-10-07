Charlotte County School District planning to reopen on Oct. 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County School District has announced, in a press release, that they are doing everything that they can to reopen by Oct. 24.

They say that there is a possibility of an earlier opening, but they will give "plenty of notice" if that happens.

CCSD has also announced that only one school (Liberty Elementary) is without power.

In their press release they said "We believe that every school can be used in some way even if we have to close some sections of a school and re-configure areas to accommodate all students."

