Charlotte County retired K-9 dies after battling illness

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — After a short battle with illness, Titus was laid to rest leaving behind his family and K-9 partner on December 5, 2022.

Sheriff Bill Prummell says "My heart goes out to both Deputy Chandler and his family. His loyal service will be remembered and missed by not only the Chandler family, and by all of us at CCSO”.

On May 7, 2018, K-9 Titus ended his career as a K-9 Deputy for Charlotte County signing off the radio with one last bark and beginning his new life as a retired house dog.

The Sheriff's office says Titus was deployed several times in foot pursuits.

K-9 Titus’s only physical apprehension occurred on a domestic disturbance call where he protected his handler, DFC Ron Chandler III, during a physical altercation with an intoxicated suspect who had attempted to gouge his handler’s eye out.

