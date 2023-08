CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — 19 years ago today Hurricane Charley made landfall in Charlotte County as a Category four storm.

Charley devastated the county leaving over $27 million in damages and 35 deaths.

Charlotte County wants to remind residents to always be prepared during the peak of Hurricane season.

The complete Disaster Guide to help you prepare for hurricanes can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/EM.