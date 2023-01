CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Property Appraiser's office is accepting applications for partial property tax refunds for Hurricane Ian and Nicole victims.

You may qualify if your place of residence was destroyed or deemed uninhabitable for at least 30 days because of Ian or Nicole.

Applications along with supporting documentation must be received on or before April 3 this year.

To submit an application or to review the qualifications, visit ccappraiser.com.