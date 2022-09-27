Charlotte County preparing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County held a news conference to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ian today.

Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller gave updates and answered questions. Fuller said the latest shift in Ian's path has increased flooding threats to the county. The current forecast will have a life threatening impact on Charlotte County. No additional evacuations are expected at this time.

Charlotte County Fire EMS said at the conference they will eventually have to cease operations as the storm passes over Southwest Florida. Once conditions are clear, crews will resume normal operations.

Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Public Safety Director Jason Fair, and Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller were also available to discuss county preparations and answer questions.

Charlotte County leaders will host a press conference shortly. We’re live on air on @Fox4Now. pic.twitter.com/Kn7kKK2PtB — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) September 27, 2022

WATCH NOW: Charlotte County Hurricane Ian Update

Hurricane Ian | Charlotte County Update

