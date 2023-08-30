Charlotte County prepares for Idalia's impacts

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County's Emergency Management Team held a second meeting on Tuesday for people in the area to understand any risks with Idalia.

"I want to remind everyone that our refuge site at Centennial Park Recreation Center remains open," Director Patrick Fuller said.

There's lots of room left for people and pets to stay if they feel unsafe in their homes, especially with many still vulnerable after Hurricane Ian.

People like Vinnie Jeglinski are preparing ahead of the storm.

"I filled up my gas tank and got a case of water in case of anything," he said.

Fuller said residents are advised not to drive once tropical storm force winds or extreme weather begins.

In Charlotte County, areas were mostly clear Tuesday with some isolated flooding pulling back by dusk. Conditions could change heading into Wednesday morning.

"Flooding is most likely to occur in low lying areas. I think those areas closest to our coastlines, whether that's near the rivers or towards the beaches," Fuller said.

Another concern is the wind. If it reaches at least 39 miles per hour for sustained intervals of two minutes or longer, bridges and roadways will shut down.

"Proper storm force winds do factor into our decision making, whether emergency vehicles can operate on roadways," Fuller said. "Any all of our emergency services, whether that's law enforcement or fire ems, they are not operating on roadways once winds reach a sustained level."