Charlotte County opens new fire station and Sheriff's office in Babcock Ranch

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County officials celebrated the opening of a new facility in Babcock Ranch that will house both Fire Station 9 and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office District 5.

The new Babcock facility will replace the current Punta Gorda location and bring all units under one roof, enhancing service delivery with three bays. In addition to the existing engine and rescue units, a ladder truck will be added to meet the needs of commercial and multi-story buildings in the area.

"It's an enhancement of capability, but it's also an enhancement in our service itself too," said Public Safety Director and Fire Chief, Jason Fair. "The station is designed to facilitate response... that's everything from the hallways and the entries and egress points."

People who live in Babcock have been monitoring the construction process and are excited to have first responders located within their community.

"sometimes we have incidents where we need to have fire and police respond quickly, and by them being here in our neighborhood, how much quicker can they get here?" said Andrea Boone who lives in Babcock.

Currently, four deputies per shift are assigned to the area, with plans to increase staffing as more personnel are hired. The Sheriff's Office reviews its strategic plan annually, assessing facility requirements and staffing needs.

"It's going to bring us a little bit closer to the community out here, and it's going to be a lot easier for them if they need our services and they want to come into the office," said Sheriff Bill Prummell. "It's going to provide us more of a visual presence out here."

The station will officially open next week.

