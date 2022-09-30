Charlotte County on Chainsaw Safety

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — With people starting to assess and clean damage from their homes, Charlotte County has released some tips on people who may be relying on chainsaws to help with getting rid of the damage.

Here is what they said:



Always read the operating manual thoroughly prior to operating a saw.

Follow all manufacturer safety guidelines for starting, cutting, and fueling.

Wear protective equipment: chaps, gloves, earplugs, and a hard hat (in case of kickback or falling debris).

Ensure firm footing, remove loose material from underfoot; spread feet in a wide, balanced stance.

Keep the work area clear to avoid tripping hazards.

Always maintain control; keep a firm grip on the saw.

Always be alert to saw kickback.

Never cut above chest height, control is difficult.

Use a pole saw for cuts above your head.

Do not over-reach or under-reach when cutting; you will be off balance.

Estimate what the reaction of what you're cutting will be; will it whip up, down, or toward you.

Identify and keep an escape route clear.

Charlotte County also advised that even the smallest injury with a chainsaw usually requires professional medical attention.

