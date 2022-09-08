Charlotte County man sentenced to 29 years for sexual abuse of a minor

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte County man arrested for inappropriate sexual abuse of a minor has received a 29-year prison sentence following a lifetime of supervised release.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, on December 11, 2020, Robert William Sanchez was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home on Central Ave. in Punta Gorda.

According to CCSO, A victim under 12 years old reported sexual abuse in multiple locations for several years.

The search warrant of Sanchez’s home uncovered digital images of child erotic and child pornography, and several videos of Sanchez performing sexual abuse.

Sanchez was booked at the Charlotte County Jail for charges of:

Sexual Battery by 18 YOA or Older Victim Under 12 YOA

Possess Photograph of Sexual Performance by a Child

On February 10, 2021, Sanchez was indicted for the production of child pornography and on September 8, 2022, he was sentenced to 29 years with the Federal Bureau of Prison followed by a supervised release for a lifetime.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in their mission to find, arrest, and prosecute any individual who preys on our children. Whether this is done in person, or virtually, the FBI has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice,” state Sheriff Bill Brummell.

Sanchez awaits State sentencing.