Charlotte County man admits to killing wife in 911 call; kids inside home

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A chilling 911 call reveals the moment an Englewood man admitted to shooting and killing his wife while their two children were inside the home.

Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Holtville Avenue Sunday night, where they found 31-year-old Jhesandra Prestol dead on the front porch. In the 911 call, her husband, Rogelio Prestol, confessed to the crime.

"I did it with a gun," Prestol told dispatchers. "My family member is going to come and be with them [their children], I already told my family member to come take care of them because I know I'm going to go to jail."

According to court documents, Prestol had suspected his wife was cheating on him for months. Two months ago, she asked for a divorce. On the night of the shooting, deputies say Prestol demanded she unlock her phone to show him her bank account—to prove she wasn’t sending money to someone online. Petrol told deputies he then brought out a gun, which he says he was planning on using only to intimidate her. But when she tried to run away from him, he shot her in front of one of his children and emptied the entire clip.

That child later told deputies his ears hurt from the gun fire.

Prestol admitted in the 911 call, “I wish I could go back in time, but I can’t.”

Ariella Vanhara, a licensed clinical social worker, says the 911 dispatcher played a key role in keeping the children safe.

"The 911 dispatcher did an amazing job, I mean, oh my gosh, remaining so calm and level-headed, and not just that, but also validating to him," Vanhara said.

She explained how de-escalation and intervention were critical in keeping Prestol levelheaded and preventing further tragedy.

"He did act impulsively by shooting his wife, and you don’t want him to act impulsively while there are still children in the home."

Vanhara also noted that extreme emotions can lead to deadly decisions.

"When people often describe it as ‘I saw red’ or ‘I blacked out,’ they just act impulsively based off emotions. In that instance, that could’ve possibly occurred."

Neighbors who knew Rogelio Prestol say they are stunned by what happened.

Prestol now faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bond.

