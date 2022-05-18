Charlotte County Libraries & History Offering Free Chromebook Bundle Rentals

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Libraries & History are offering Chromebooks and mobile hotspots for free long-term check out and in-home use.

Each Chromebook comes in a bag along with the hotspot, a mouse, a USB drive and instructions. The bundles are intended for those without devices or internet access at home.

Chromebooks can be checked out at the Port Charlotte Public Library located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte FL 33952.

Bundles can be checked out for four weeks at a time, and library staff are available for Google account setup if needed.

For information, call the Port Charlotte Public Library at 941-764-5562.