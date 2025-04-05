Charlotte County issues boil water notice for parts of Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Utilities Department has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Port Charlotte.

This is due to a damaged water line that is in need of repair.

Residents that are affected are in the following areas:



Ohara Drive from Bracken Circle to Administration Street



Ohara Drive to the Ackerman Waterway, from Bracken Circle to Fallon Circle

Crawfordsville Drive

Van Nuys Circle



Kerrville Circle



Arapahoe Circle



Everyone in those areas is asked to boil water for cooking and drinking until further notice.

