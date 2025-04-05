Watch Now
Charlotte County issues boil water notice for parts of Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Utilities Department has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Port Charlotte.
This is due to a damaged water line that is in need of repair.

Residents that are affected are in the following areas:

  • Ohara Drive from Bracken Circle to Administration Street
  • Ohara Drive to the Ackerman Waterway, from Bracken Circle to Fallon Circle

  • Crawfordsville Drive

  • Van Nuys Circle
  • Kerrville Circle
  • Arapahoe Circle

Everyone in those areas is asked to boil water for cooking and drinking until further notice.

