Charlotte County is "Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.'s Dream Alive"

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Charlotte County celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade and rally.

This year's parade theme was "Keeping the Dream Alive." More than 40 organizations marched down 75 Taylor Street, while crowds gathered to watch.

The parade came back after three years of being canceled due to COVID restrictions.

One of the parade organizers Gerald Anderson said the parade displayed the best Charlotte County had to offer.

“It’s about love for Charlotte County, which we come together and display well," Anderson said. "If you come and see the parade it’s not one color it’s everybody."

The parade was then followed by a rally at the Cooper Street center.