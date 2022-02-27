Charlotte County House fire February 25

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Fire Department responded to a house fire February 25, at 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard.

The resident of the home said she heard the smoke alarm go off in the roommates room.

The woman was able to evacuate with her two-year-old son and their dog — no one was reported injured, and the roommate's pet bearded dragon was also rescued.

Collier County Public Safety Facebook

Although the fire happened in the back bedroom, the entire house still suffered heavy smoke damage. The Red Cross is offering their assistance.

Collier County Public Safety Facebook