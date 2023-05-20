Watch Now
Charlotte County Home & Hurricane Expo offers advice ahead of 2023 storm season

Posted at 5:06 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 17:06:19-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Emergency Management held a Home & Hurricane Expo Saturday to prepare residents for the upcoming hurricane season

The event offered informational tables with disaster guides and presentations for all residents, no matter their experience with hurricanes.

Partners included a wide array of insurers, roofers and storm shutter installers, providing tips and techniques for hurricane preparedness.

Charlotte County hopes residents will feel safe and informed after attending the event, and feel prepared for this upcoming season.

