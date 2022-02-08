Charlotte County has been selected for two grants to improve sea level rising issues

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Southwest Charlotte County Florida Resiliency Compact has selected Charlotte County for two grants to improve sea level rising issues.

The two grants that will be awarded by the state Department of Environmental Protection will be $152,819 and $270,064.

Both grants will be given Tuesday.

Lee County and Collier county along with 10 cities within those two counties are also participating in the compact.

Collier County is said to be using a predictive tool already that will be expanded for Charlotte and Lee counties.

The grant's purpose is said to go to training in resiliency concepts and options for the counties professionals.