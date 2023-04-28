Charlotte County gifting trees for National Arbor Day

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — On Friday Charlotte County will be commemorating National Arbor Day with a tree giveaway.

National Arbor Day is a day where people are in encouraged to plant trees.

A total of 250 elm trees will be given.

This is part of the county’s effort to promote growth after Hurricane Ian left so much dead vegetation.

The county partnered with People for Trees. They’re a local nonprofit that works to protect Florida’s native trees.

People had to register online to receive a tree.

The nonprofit also educates people on the importance of planting trees and how to plant and care for them.

Ralph Mitchel with the Charlotte County Extension Service said people taking a tree home will also learn to plant it.

“We do know if people plant these right, they are going to have success with it. We want a tree that is going to be sustainable into the future,” he said.