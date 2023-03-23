Charlotte County Emergency Management reminds residents about boating safety

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Emergency Management is reminding residents and visitors about boating safety.

They say to always check the forecast before your boating trip and follow these tips if you are caught in a storm.

Stay inside the cabin and avoid touching metal or electrical devices.

The Charlotte County Emergency Management says if your boat doesn't have a cabin, stay as low as you possibly can in the boat.

They say boaters should use extra caution and have a plan of escape when thunderstorm conditions are present.