Charlotte County Emergency Management recommends steps for residents after Idalia

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Emergency Management is recommending residents take steps if they are experiencing flood waters from Hurricane Iadalia.

CCEM says before you start cleaning it is a good idea to take photos or videos. This will help you keep records of all expenses before you make your claim.

For damages inside your home, CCEM says to wear protective gear around the affected areas and to keep kids and pets clear of the damaged area as well.

If someone does become ill or injured immediately seek medical attention.

CCEM says after the cleanup wash hands with soap and warm water.

Washing clothes worn during the cleanup should be washed separately from uncontaminated clothes and linens.