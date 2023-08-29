Charlotte County Emergency Management offers sheltering option amid Idalia

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County’s emergency management team held a meeting August 28, getting ready for Idalia as it approaches.

Patrick Fuller is the Emergency Management Director for Charlotte County Emergency Management.

“We have numerous residents that are currently residing within travel trailers or in compromised homes that were damaged from Hurricane Ian," he said.

All throughout Charlotte County, many homes are still vulnerable, even 11 months after Ian.

"Due to our history of storms impacting us that had originally had tracks going further north, we're paying close attention to this storm, putting plans into provision to ensure that we can respond quickly," he said.

In hopes of doing exactly that, the county is opening a refuge center Tuesday at 8 am for those who feel unsafe in their homes.

The address is 1120 Centennial Park off Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

The county says it has no evacuation plans but that could change, depending on rainfall totals.

“We are paying close attention to any changes that will necessitate that... we're ready to pull the trigger if needed," he said.