Charlotte County Emergency Management hosts Survivor to Survivor Forum

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Emergency Management is hosting a Survivor to Survivor Forum on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This is a free virtual get-together for those who've faced catastrophic losses during Hurricane Ian.

United Policyholders helps disaster survivors through insurance claims.

Charlotte County says attendees will be able to learn valuable recovery strategies and the "been there, done that" perspective from experienced moderators who've weathered previous disasters.

To register click here.