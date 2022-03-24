Watch
Charlotte County dredging equipment gets caught in the gulf

Charlotte County Board of County Commisoners
Posted at 3:06 PM, Mar 24, 2022
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners, a dozer got stuck in the water after a night operator miscalculated the stability of the sand while grading the slope, which then made the excavator fall in as well.

The contractor is working on removing the equipment out of the water as quickly and safely as possible. However, because of the weather forecast for Thursday, the process is said to possibly take longer.

The machinery is also said to have been drained of fuel, hydraulic fluid, and engine oil. Oil booms have been moved and no leaking has been seen; there is a light on the equipment for nighttime workers to navigate through the process when it gets dark.

