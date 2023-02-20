Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Charlotte County dog park closed after an infected dog was at the location

CharlotteCountyGeneric
WFTX
CharlotteCountyGeneric
Posted at 2:30 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:30:56-05

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County officials say the dog park at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park is closed for cleaning.

According to a press release, Community Services closed the park out of an abundance of caution after being notified by a patron that their dog was infected with Bordetella.

Bordetellosis is one of the most common respiratory infectious diseases in dogs, caused by a bacteria called Bordetella bronchiseptica, which invades the lung tissues. It is spread by aerosolized spray, like coughing or sneezing, from a dog's mouth or nose.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM