Charlotte County dog park closed after an infected dog was at the location

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County officials say the dog park at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park is closed for cleaning.

According to a press release, Community Services closed the park out of an abundance of caution after being notified by a patron that their dog was infected with Bordetella.

Bordetellosis is one of the most common respiratory infectious diseases in dogs, caused by a bacteria called Bordetella bronchiseptica, which invades the lung tissues. It is spread by aerosolized spray, like coughing or sneezing, from a dog's mouth or nose.