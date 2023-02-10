Charlotte County Deputies capture man on top ten most wanted list

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies capture one of its top ten most wanted persons on Thursday night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal.

Deputies responded to 23277 Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright.

According to CCSO, upon making contact with Wright’s girlfriend at the front door, the deputy could observe Wright on the lanai in the back of the residence. Another deputy approached from the rear of the residence and called him by name.

At that time, Wright stated “I’m not going back” and fled on foot, jumping over the fence in the backyard toward Peachland Blvd. As deputies pursued him, they gave multiple verbal commands to Wright to stop running, which he ignored. Wright then jumped into the canal between Peachland Blvd. and Delavan Ave., where deputies were able to apprehend him.

Wright was wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020.

The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January of this year, resulting in a charge for battery.