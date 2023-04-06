Charlotte County deputies arrest 20-year-old for sexual activity with minor

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Early Wednesday morning, Charlotte County deputies arrested a 20-year-old Ocala man who traveled to Charlotte County to engage in sexual activity with a teen.

CCSO deputies responded to a Punta Gorda home where the 20-year-old, who was identified as Trevor D. Spradlin was parked with a 14-year-old victim.

During the investigation, the two were interviewed separately by deputies.

The investigation revealed they meet on TikTok, and Spradlin did travel to Punta Gorda on two separate occasions to meet with the victim.

During the meetings, Spradlin allegedly believed the victim to be 18 years old and also told the victim's mother he was 16 years old.

During that visit, sexual activity ensued.

Wednesday, Spradlin was picked up in Ocala by the victim’s family and returned to Punta Gorda once again to visit the victim.

After a short visit to the home, the two left, and 911 was contacted.

Spradlin was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held on charges of Lewd & Lascivious Battery.