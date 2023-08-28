Charlotte County declares state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Idalia

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Commission on Monday declared a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

Charlotte County offices and facilities and Charlotte County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Emergency Management, Public Works, and Utilities personnel will continue to perform essential functions, such as water and sewer service, stormwater drainage and storm recovery operations.

Waste Management will perform collection for regular Tuesday and Wednesday customers.

For Tropical Storm Idalia information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.