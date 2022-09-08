Charlotte County corrections officer sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte County corrections officer was sentenced to three years and five months in prison after attempting to smuggle drugs into the Charlotte Correctional facility.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District, Troy Alexander Cole, 28, entered a guilty plea on April 20, 2022.

Court documents state that Cole worked as a correctional officer at the CCI in Punt Gorda in June of 2021 and on three separate occasions, he agreed to smuggle in drugs. He also worked to provide contraband to an inmate in exchange for payments of $400, $1,000, and $4,000 respectively.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District, Cole picked up a package that he believed had controlled substances and entered the Corrections Facility where he would conceal the packages and notify the inmate that they are available to retrieve.

