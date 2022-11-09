Charlotte County closures due to Nicole

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The following offices and businesses will be closed in Charlotte County due to Tropical Storm Nicole:

Charlotte County government offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, November 10.

Waste management collection is suspended for Thursday, November 10.

Charlotte County property appraisers' offices will be closed Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11.

Charlotte County tax collector offices will be closed Thursday, November 10.

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will be closed Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11. Call 911 for medical emergencies.

The Tom Adams Bridge will remain operational unless sustained winds exceed 39 mph, or the U.S. Coast Guard sets ports to Condition ZULU.