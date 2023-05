CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with its community services.

For the month of May, Charlotte County is encouraging community members to "rec" the stigma around mental health by participating in recreation activities.

Community Services has developed a Mental Health Awareness Month calendar that encourages residents and visitors to get up, get out, and get active this month.

For more information visit https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/.