Charlotte County Boat Show turns fairgrounds into boater’s paradise

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — From pontoons to catamarans and just about everything in between, the Charlotte County Boat Show is taking over the fairgrounds this weekend, offering boating enthusiasts and curious shoppers a chance to explore hundreds of vessels all in one place.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young get the scoop on the latest and greatest in the boat industry:

Charlotte Co. Boat Show 2026

The event is a boater’s dream, and for some, a place to daydream about future adventures on the water.

If it floats, chances are it’s on display.

Beyond boats, the show also highlights the latest marine gear, electronics, and technology designed to make boating safer and more enjoyable.

Attendees can browse new equipment, learn about cutting-edge advancements, and get a firsthand look at how technology, including artificial intelligence, is changing life on the water.

Nick Eng with The Boat House says AI-powered systems are helping boaters better understand their surroundings.

“AIS is a tracking system for boats, and it kind of tells you information about that boat and where it is,” Eng explained. “It’ll take radar, AIS, and any of the cameras you have, AI will take all that information, put it together, and give you a clear picture of where you’re going and what’s in your way.”

The Charlotte County Boat Show is free to attend, and parking is also free, making it an easy weekend outing for families and boating fans alike.

The show runs throughout the weekend at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.