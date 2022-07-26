Charlotte County applying for FEMA grant to look at possible flooding solutions

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave the green light to apply for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that would fund research looking at flooding issues within Charlotte County.

Ben Bailey, Charlotte Community Development Director said if FEMA approved the application, the project will involve both state and local departments.

Bailey said if approved for the grant, will jump-start their Watershed Master Plans, which he said could help address a common problem in Charlotte County.

“Flooding in Charlotte County is something that is an ongoing issue that I think happens all over the state of Florida," said Bailey.

An ongoing issue that charlotte county commissioners decided they want to look into.

On Tuesday, board members approved to apply for the $150,000 grant from FEMA.

Bailey said if selected, it will allow Florida Atlantic University to work with state and county officials to identify any potential flooding issues and conservation efforts in the county.

“It gets into funding sources for mitigation if we get to that point if the commissioners decide they would like to pursue something in this plan and report and we can identify funding sources for the mitigation as well as look towards the future for improvement projects that might help with flooding in areas,” said Bailey.

Bailey said other successful watershed master plans (WMPs) also consist of the following activities:

Evaluation of the watershed’s runoff response Identification of wetlands and other natural areas throughout the watershed Protection of natural channels Are peak flows and volumes sufficiently controlled? Mitigation strategies Funding sources for mitigation strategies Identify future CIP projects that can minimize flooding in an area Prerequisite for the CRS program Class 4

On Tuesday, Bailey said the county has a class 5 community rating from FEMA, which earns county residents a 25% discount on flood insurance.

Bailey adds as a class 5, the county saves residents about $6.9 million in flood premiums..with even more savings if the county is elected for the grant funding.

"Cause if we get to a class 4, that is an extra percentage off everyone's flood insurance rates,” said Bailey.