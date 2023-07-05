Charlotte County accepting utility assistance applications through 2024

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Human Services Department is now accepting applications for electric bill assistance, through June of 2024.

This comes as part of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is supported by an award from the Florida Department of Commerce.

Assistance is available to eligible households based on monthly gross income.

Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2024, or until all funds are expended.

To apply online, visit the Charlotte County website.

Residents can also apply for water utility assistance through December this year.