CHARLOTTE COUNTY | $3.7 million repair plan for hurricane damaged library moves forward

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A vital community hub, especially cherished by young families and seniors, is the library. In Charlotte County, leaders are pressing ahead with a comprehensive plan to restore the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte, which suffered significant damage during Hurricane Ian.

The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners, in a recent meeting, discussed a substantial $3.7 million repair project for the Mid-County Regional Library. The library, a cornerstone of the community, was severely impacted by Hurricane Ian, resulting in the loss of nearly half of its materials and millions in damages.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to allocate the funds in an estimated two years. This option was favored due to its cost-effectiveness, as it is substantially less expensive than constructing an entirely new building, which would have cost nearly $31 million and taken three years to complete.

Local library patrons, expressing their opinions on the matter, highlighted the importance of utilizing tax funds for such a vital community asset.

Sharon Whitehill stated, "It sounds like a lot of money, but we're paying taxes and we might as well use it for a good purpose."

Initially considering leasing an alternative facility, the county realized that available rental spaces failed to meet the library's needs and were accompanied by exorbitant costs. With newfound information confirming the viability of repairing the existing building, the commissioners unanimously agreed that repair and restoration were the optimal choices.

They hinted at a forthcoming vote on this decision during the next commissioner's meeting.

Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen Deutsch emphasized, "It seems like a no brainer that we want to go ahead to repair and rebuild the facility."

A sentiment shared by Commissioner Ken Doherty, who urged, "Pedal to the metal on repair and rebuild."

Hurricane Ian's impact was substantial, with 45% of the library's books lost, in addition to roof and structural damage. The property was insured for $7.7 million, 60% of which has been collected through insurance claims.

The Mid-County Regional Library was not only a sanctuary for avid readers but also a vital meeting space within the community. In two years' time, the hope is to reopen its doors and restore it to its former glory, once again becoming a beacon for learning and community engagement.