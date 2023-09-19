CHARLOTTE COUNTY | 2 arrested driving stolen vehicle and fleeing arrest

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman were arrested in Charlotte County Monday after traveling through the county in a stolen vehicle and fleeing from deputies.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says Josie Bigelow, 19, and Cylis Martin, 20, were driving the stolen car towards the DeSoto County line. Detectives from the DeSoto Sheriff's Office (DCSO) were alerted and approached the suspects after they parked in a lot on Duncan Road in Punta Gorda.

When deputies attempted to engage, a confrontation lead to one of the deputies' firearms being discharged. The suspects then fled the scene uninjured.

With help from the K9 and Aviation units, CCSO eventually found Bigelow and Martin hiding in an abandoned vehicle in a wooded lot. Two handguns were also found inside the vehicle; one of which had been stolen out of Lee County.

The two suspects were placed under arrest and face multiple charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm and battery on an officer.