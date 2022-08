CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Corrections Officer in Charlotte County is out of a job Wednesday after an internal investigation into an allegation.

According to reports, Frederick Frey inappropriately conducted a strip search on an inmate who was locked in a cell back in May.

Frey was placed on administrative leave after the inmate reported the incident.

CCSO says that Frey admitted to breaking policy by locking the door, however, he denied the strip search.